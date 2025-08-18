U.S. Marines and Panamanians participate in combined jungle course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sub-teniente Frank Degaiza, a Panamanian National Border Service jungle instructor pauses for a photo during a combined jungle survival orientation course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 21, 2025. A combined team of jungle instructors the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)