    U.S. Marines and Panamanians participate in combined jungle course [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. Marines and Panamanians participate in combined jungle course

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Joseph Cruz, a Marine assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, forages for supplies to build a shelter during a combined jungle survival orientation course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 21, 2025. A combined team of jungle instructors the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 10:47
    VIRIN: 250821-F-RJ686-1190
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    jungle survival
    SOUTHCOM
    jungle
    combined interoperability
    Panama

