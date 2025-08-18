U.S. Marines and Panamanians participate in combined jungle course

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Joseph Cruz, a Marine assigned to 2d Battalion, 2d Marines, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, forages for supplies to build a shelter during a combined jungle survival orientation course at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Aug. 21, 2025. A combined team of jungle instructors the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, Panamanian National Border Service, National Aeronaval Service, and Panamanian National Police, provided hands on instruction to trainees about knot-tying, proper river crossing procedures, identifying and harvesting edible flora and fauna, medical evacuation procedures, and more jungle survival skills during a week long course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 10:47
|Photo ID:
|9275326
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-RJ686-1190
|Resolution:
|7009x4673
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
