Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRU 25th Anniversary Celebration [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CRU 25th Anniversary Celebration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Maj. Spencer Garrison 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Current and former Soldiers of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Contingency Response Unit celebrate its 25th Anniversary at a ceremony held at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. on August 9, 2025. The unit was formed in October of 2000 to provide highly skilled personnel in support of military operations, disaster response, and Combatant Command missions across the globe. (U.S. Army photo/Maj. Spencer Garrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 08:51
    Photo ID: 9275018
    VIRIN: 250809-A-EP707-8501
    Resolution: 7100x4733
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRU 25th Anniversary Celebration [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Spencer Garrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CRU 25th Anniversary Celebration
    CRU 25th Anniversary Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE's CRU celebrates 25 years of global support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download