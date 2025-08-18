Current and former Soldiers of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Contingency Response Unit celebrate its 25th Anniversary at a ceremony held at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. on August 9, 2025. The unit was formed in October of 2000 to provide highly skilled personnel in support of military operations, disaster response, and Combatant Command missions across the globe. (U.S. Army photo/Maj. Spencer Garrison)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9275018
|VIRIN:
|250809-A-EP707-8501
|Resolution:
|7100x4733
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRU 25th Anniversary Celebration [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Spencer Garrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE's CRU celebrates 25 years of global support
