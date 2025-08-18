CRU 25th Anniversary Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Current and former Soldiers of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Contingency Response Unit celebrate its 25th Anniversary at a ceremony held at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. on August 9, 2025. The unit was formed in October of 2000 to provide highly skilled personnel in support of military operations, disaster response, and Combatant Command missions across the globe. (U.S. Army photo/Maj. Spencer Garrison)