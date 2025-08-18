National Security Adviser to House Majority Whip, Amelia Litynski visits Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 11, 2025) – Capt. David Huljack, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, left, briefs Amelia Litynski, National Security Adviser to House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, third from left, and her team during a visit to the DESRON 15 headquarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 11. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)