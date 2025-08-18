Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Security Adviser to House Majority Whip, Amelia Litynski visits Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15 [Image 2 of 2]

    National Security Adviser to House Majority Whip, Amelia Litynski visits Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 11, 2025) – Capt. David Huljack, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, center left, poses with Amelia Litynski, National Security Adviser to House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, center right, and her team during a visit to the DESRON 15 headquarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 11. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    National Security Adviser to House Majority Whip, Amelia Litynski visits Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

