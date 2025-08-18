Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250814-N-CV021-1015

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2025) - Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Stephon Blake, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, left, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Jose Mtanous, from Del Rio, Texas, lower the safety nets on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during flight quarters in the South China Sea, Aug. 14. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)