Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea

250814-N-CV021-1018

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 14, 2025) - Naval Air Crewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Gerard Vios, from Sacramento, California, maintains communication with the helicopter control tower in an MH-60R Seahawk from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 (HSM-51) on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during flight quarters in the South China Sea, Aug. 14. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)