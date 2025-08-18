The Navy Band Country Current performs at James Ballentine VFW Post 246

250824-N-PG545-1138, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 24, 2025) Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the James Ballentine VFW Post 246 in Minneapolis. The group performed a series of concerts in Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th with country and bluegrass fans across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|08.24.2025
|08.24.2025 23:16
|9274599
|250824-N-PQ545-1138
|8256x5504
|8.71 MB
|MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
|MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, US
|3
|0
