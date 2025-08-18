The Navy Band Country Current performs at James Ballentine VFW Post 246

250824-N-PG545-1110, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 24, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the James Ballentine VFW Post 246 in Minneapolis. The group performed a series of concerts in Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th with country and bluegrass fans across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
