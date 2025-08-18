Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Eduardo Espinosa, a guitarist for the Quantico Marine Rock Band, performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Chancellor Reynolds)