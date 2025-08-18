Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Chancellor Reynolds 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Eduardo Espinosa, a guitarist for the Quantico Marine Rock Band, performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Chancellor Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 21:58
    Photo ID: 9274577
    VIRIN: 250822-M-TJ583-2336
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Chancellor Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band
    Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2MAW
    usmcNews
    Marines250
    marines
    Boston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download