U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Taylor McManaway, percussion section leader for the Quantico Marine Rock Band, performs at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Chancellor Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9274576
|VIRIN:
|250822-M-TJ583-2117
|Resolution:
|7537x5027
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Boston 2025; Quantico Marine Rock Band [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Chancellor Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.