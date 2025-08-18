Marine Week 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Benjamin Knight, a native of Hazen, N.D., an infantry unit leader, and Sgt. Richard Cyr, a native of Milford, N.H. a food service specialist, both assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, pull weeds while restoring the World War II Memorial, Back Bay Fens park, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew A. McDonnell)