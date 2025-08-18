Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week 250 [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Week 250

    BOSTON, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 restore the World War II Memorial, Back Bay Fens park, during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 24, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Matthew A. McDonnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9274403
    VIRIN: 250824-M-RG120-1245
    Resolution: 6001x3993
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: BOSTON, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week 250 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Week 250
    Marine Week 250
    Marine Week 250
    Marine Week 250
    Marine Week 250
    Marine Week 250

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Week Boston
    Marines250
    Marines
    USMC250Boston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download