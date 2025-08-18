KFOR Troops Join Multinational Pilgrimage at Letnica’s Church of the Black Madonna

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kosovo Force Regional Command-East multinational contingent carries a cross during the Way of the Cross at the Church of the Assumption in Letnica, also known as the Church of the Black Madonna in Letnica, Kosovo, August 15, 2025. This walk fosters relations with our multinational partners and the local communities of Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Hunter Romero)