    KFOR Troops Join Multinational Pilgrimage at Letnica’s Church of the Black Madonna

    KOSOVO

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional Command-East multinational contingent carries a cross during the Way of the Cross at the Church of the Assumption in Letnica, also known as the Church of the Black Madonna in Letnica, Kosovo, August 15, 2025. This walk fosters relations with our multinational partners and the local communities of Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Hunter Romero)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9274268
    VIRIN: 250813-A-FH868-8071
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: ZZ
    This work, KFOR Troops Join Multinational Pilgrimage at Letnica’s Church of the Black Madonna, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Joint Guardian
    Tiger Brigade
    Bandit
    Religious Support Teams
    KFOR
    Way of the Cross

