KFOR Troops Join Multinational Pilgrimage at Letnica’s Church of the Black Madonna

Recently, soldiers from across eight nations walked shoulder to shoulder along two kilometers, holding a cross, leading to the Church of the Assumption in Letnica, also known as the Church of the Black Madonna. Their spiritual journey to their destination was a place of worship and a symbol of unity.



The multinational contingent of Kosovo Force Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) helped organize the Way of the Cross walk. The event gathered soldiers to support the celebration of the Assumption of the Blessed Mother of God Mary, a Catholic belief that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was taken up into heaven, body and soul.



"This pilgrimage has quite a long tradition already," said Slovenian Chaplain OF-1 Jakob Piletic, who attended the event with his fellow KFOR RC-E chaplains. "For many years, soldiers have been doing this pilgrimage. This place, this sanctuary, is quite important, especially in the regard that it brings together different religious views, different ethnic groups."



Service members from Italy, the United States, Croatia, Germany, Austria, Latvia, Slovenia, and Hungary walked the two-kilometer route together.



All KFOR RC-E Chaplains helped organize the Way of the Cross walk for soldiers to come and show support for the celebration of the Assumption of Mary.



KFOR RC-E is part of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, tasked with maintaining a safe and secure environment and ensuring freedom of movement for all communities. Religious support teams contribute to the mission by engaging with local communities and multinational religious partners while supporting service members in the practice of their faith.



The walk followed the Catholic tradition of the Stations of the Cross, with 14 stations depicting religious imagery. Though rooted in a Catholic context, the event was far from exclusive; individuals of multiple faith backgrounds, including a Jewish rabbi, Muslims, and others were among the walk, sharing a reflection and respect across faiths.



"This shows that we can all come together, no matter where we're from, no matter what religion, no matter what uniform we wear," said Louisiana Army National Guard Maj. Kim Alexius-Robinson, who was able to lead the pilgrimage. "When we all came together, it almost gave us the sense that this is why we're here."



For the participants, the walk was more than a spiritual ritual. It was a living symbol of KFOR’s mission in Kosovo to ensure freedom of movement and contribute to a safe and secure environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.24.2025 16:02 Story ID: 546335 Location: ZZ Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Troops Join Multinational Pilgrimage at Letnica’s Church of the Black Madonna, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.