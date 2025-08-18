Date Taken: 08.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.24.2025 15:29 Photo ID: 9274262 VIRIN: 250820-N-WY141-9860 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.11 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NIOC Pensacola Command Master Chief Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Jalan Albea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.