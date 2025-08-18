NIOC Pensacola Command Master Chief Reenlistment

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Cmdr. Donald Moaratty, commanding officer of Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola, reenlisted Command Master Chief Joshua Cox into the U.S. Navy, Aug. 20, 2025.
