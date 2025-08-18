Marine Week Boston: Wreath Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force- 250 participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a native of Lawrence, Mass., who made the ultimate sacrifice among 13 service members when a suicide bomber detonated outside Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Matthew. A. McDonnell)