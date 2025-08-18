Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston: Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    BOSTON, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force- 250 participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Monument during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a native of Lawrence, Mass., who made the ultimate sacrifice among 13 service members when a suicide bomber detonated outside Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26, 2021. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Matthew. A. McDonnell)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 08:38
    Photo ID: 9273972
    VIRIN: 250823-M-RG120-2171
    Resolution: 5988x3984
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: BOSTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston: Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

