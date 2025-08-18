Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250821-N-NH911-1455 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2025) Two F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, fly over the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)