    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 9 of 13]

    Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250821-N-NH911-1387 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2025) An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during exercise Northern Edge 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 00:29
    Photo ID: 9273868
    VIRIN: 250821-N-NH911-1387
    Resolution: 5044x3363
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln participates in exercise Northern Edge 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Northern Edge
    AlliesandPartners
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    PACAF
    NorthernEdge25
    NE25

