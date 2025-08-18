USS Decatur hosts Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professionals Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii —Members of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professionals Program and their family members pose for a group photo with USS Decatur (DDG 73) Sailors at the conclusion of a shipboard tour, Aug. 23, 2025. Several U.S. Pacific Fleet leaders serve as mentors to this program, which helps empower young professionals to serve as stewards of Hawaii’s business community through professional development, networking, and mentorship. Decatur, an Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer, hosted the visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)