    USS Decatur hosts Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professionals Program [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Decatur hosts Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professionals Program

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naomi Baria, a member of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professionals Program, and her son, Hudson, take a seat in the commanding officer’s chair aboard USS Decatur’s (DDG 73) pilot house during a shipboard tour, Aug. 23, 2025. Several U.S. Pacific Fleet leaders serve as mentors to this program, which helps empower young professionals to serve as stewards of Hawaii’s business community through professional development, networking, and mentorship. Decatur, an Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer, hosted the visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    shipboard tour
    USS Decatur
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii’s Young Professionals Program

