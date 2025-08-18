Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turbo Distribution 25-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    921st Contingency Response Squadron Airmen perform a perimeter' check during Exercise Turbo Distribution 25-2 at Amedee Army Airfield, California, Aug 23, 2025. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    This work, Turbo Distribution 25-2 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

