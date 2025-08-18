Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Casey Thomas, 921st Contingency Response Squadron Airman surveys the road leading to an entry contol point during Exercise Turbo Distribution 25-2 at Amedee Army Airfield, California, Aug 23, 2025. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)