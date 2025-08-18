Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and Colombian Militaries Conclude PISAJ 21 Program [Image 35 of 36]

    US and Colombian Militaries Conclude PISAJ 21 Program

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    U.S. and Colombian military members receive recognition for their accomplishments during the closing ceremony for the Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 program at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 22, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual initiative funded by partner nations, which aligns with U.S. Southern Command's Theater Campaign Plan. It also directly supports the Colombian army's transformation efforts to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 18:27
    Photo ID: 9273745
    VIRIN: 250822-A-QP427-1795
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    NCO Leadership Center of Excellence
    Ejercito Nacional de Colombia
    Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía
    PISAJ21

