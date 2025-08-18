U.S. and Colombian military members receive recognition for their accomplishments during the closing ceremony for the Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 program at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 22, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual initiative funded by partner nations, which aligns with U.S. Southern Command's Theater Campaign Plan. It also directly supports the Colombian army's transformation efforts to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9273744
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-QP427-9182
|Resolution:
|3534x2432
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US and Colombian Militaries Conclude PISAJ 21 Program [Image 36 of 36], by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.