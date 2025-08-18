US and Colombian Militaries Conclude PISAJ 21 Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Colombian military members receive recognition for their accomplishments during the closing ceremony for the Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 program at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence on Fort Bliss, Texas, August 22, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual initiative funded by partner nations, which aligns with U.S. Southern Command's Theater Campaign Plan. It also directly supports the Colombian army's transformation efforts to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant)