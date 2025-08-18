Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 2025 Assault Stage 5 [Image 1 of 2]

    Fuerzas Comando 2025 Assault Stage 5

    EL SALVADOR

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    Special Operations Command South

    A U.S. Army Special Forces team from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) maneuvers into position during Assault Stage 5 of Fuerzas Comando at Ilopango, El Salvador, Aug. 22, 2025. Fuerzas Comando 2025 brings together 16 special operations teams from across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean for a 10-day competition designed to test tactical skills and foster military-to-military relationships through joint training and a senior leader seminar. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9273684
    VIRIN: 250823-A-SU758-1001
    Resolution: 3674x5511
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: SV
    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2025 Assault Stage 5 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuerzas Comando 2025 Assault Stage 5
    Fuerzas Comando 2025 Assault Stage 5

    SOCSOUTH

