Fuerzas Comando 2025 Assault Stage 5

A U.S. Army Special Forces team from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) maneuvers into position during Assault Stage 5 of Fuerzas Comando at Ilopango, El Salvador, Aug. 22, 2025. Fuerzas Comando 2025 brings together 16 special operations teams from across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean for a 10-day competition designed to test tactical skills and foster military-to-military relationships through joint training and a senior leader seminar. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2025 16:11
|Photo ID:
|9273685
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-SU758-1002
|Resolution:
|3713x5569
|Size:
|11.95 MB
|Location:
|SV
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
