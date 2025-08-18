Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Boston [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Week Boston

    BOSTON, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eduardo Espinosa, a guitarist, and Sgt. Shelby Peterson, a vocalist for the Quantico Rock Band assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, perform at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9273560
    VIRIN: 250822-M-RG120-1704
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: BOSTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Boston [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Week Boston
    Marine Week Boston
    Marine Week Boston
    Marine Week Boston
    Marine Week Boston
    Marine Week Boston
    Marine Week Boston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download