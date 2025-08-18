U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Band assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)
