Marine Week Boston 2025; Morning Pt

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Pepperling, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, a motor vehicle operator assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, performs push-ups with event attendees during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by blank)