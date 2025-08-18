Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Morning Pt [Image 1 of 5]

    Marine Week Boston 2025; Morning Pt

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform physical fitness exercises with event attendees during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 23, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9273547
    VIRIN: 250823-M-NT273-1035
    Resolution: 6000x4002
    Size: 17.25 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Marine Week Boston 2025; Morning Pt [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2MAW
    usmcNews
    Marines250
    marines
    Boston

