Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth awards coins to National Guard troops activated to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)