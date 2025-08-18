Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth awards coins to National Guard troops activated to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025. More than 1,500 National Guard members from the District of Columbia, Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and West Virginia are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.23.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9273518
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-GQ603-1048
    Resolution: 5942x4480
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Pays Visit to Guardsmen at D.C. Armory
    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Pays Visit to Guardsmen at D.C. Armory
    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard
    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard
    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard
    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard
    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard
    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download