Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Recognizes Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. National Guard

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth awards coins to National Guard troops activated to support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025. More than 1,500 National Guard members from the District of Columbia, Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and West Virginia are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)