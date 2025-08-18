Fitz Daily Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250623-N-YO707-1085



Electronic Technician 2nd Class Stephen Jones from Phoenix, Arizona, and Electronic Technician 3rd Class Jazz Salazar from Miami, Florida, troubleshoot navigation equipment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2025. Fitzgerald, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)