Fitz Daily Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250623-N-YO707-1057



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sirus Ray Steele from Los Angeles, California, conducts a battle dressing station training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2025. Fitzgerald, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)