Northern Edge 2025: VMFA-533

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ernie Drake, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533) F-35B Lightning II pilot, prepares to launch in support of exercise Northern Edge 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)