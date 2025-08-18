Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge 2025: VMFA-533 [Image 1 of 2]

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ernie Drake, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA-533) F-35B Lightning II pilot, prepares to launch in support of exercise Northern Edge 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. NE25 is an exercise led by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command that serves as a platform for joint, multi-domain operations to deliver high-end, realistic warfighter training, strengthen joint interoperability, and sharpen the air and sea-based combat readiness of U.S. and participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

