    Air Force EOD Airmen test grit, readiness in Montana during four-day exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    Air Force EOD Airmen test grit, readiness in Montana during four-day exercise

    FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician works to disarm a tripwire during exercise Big Trouble in Little Townsend at Limestone Hills Training Area, Mont., Aug. 11, 2025. The exercise allowed the Airmen to apply their technical skills in realistic field conditions to prepare for potential real-world scenarios in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9273043
    VIRIN: 250812-F-QS635-1231
    Resolution: 5464x3643
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MONTANA, US
    Malmstrom
    EOD
    FTX
    Joint-Base Exercise

