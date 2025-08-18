A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician works to disarm a tripwire during exercise Big Trouble in Little Townsend at Limestone Hills Training Area, Mont., Aug. 11, 2025. The exercise allowed the Airmen to apply their technical skills in realistic field conditions to prepare for potential real-world scenarios in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
This work, Air Force EOD Airmen test grit, readiness in Montana during four-day exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.