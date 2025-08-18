Maj. Gen. John "Brad" Hinson, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses significant potential changes to Army sustainment operations and presented coins to Soldiers in recognition of their accomplishments, during a recent battlefield circulation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. Battlefield circulations are an important aspect of a commanding general's commitment to their command's mission, personnel, and operational area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 15:56
|Photo ID:
|9272765
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-UZ346-1180
|Resolution:
|6454x4303
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battlefield Circulation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Clara Harty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.