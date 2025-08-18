Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battlefield Circulation [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Battlefield Circulation

    KUWAIT

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. John "Brad" Hinson, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses significant potential changes to Army sustainment operations and presented coins to Soldiers in recognition of their accomplishments, during a recent battlefield circulation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. Battlefield circulations are an important aspect of a commanding general's commitment to their command's mission, personnel, and operational area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9272767
    VIRIN: 250722-A-UZ346-1203
    Resolution: 6454x4303
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battlefield Circulation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Clara Harty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battlefield Circulation
    Battlefield Circulation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    Spears Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download