Maj. Gen. John "Brad" Hinson, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses significant potential changes to Army sustainment operations and presented coins to Soldiers in recognition of their accomplishments, during a recent battlefield circulation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 22, 2025. Battlefield circulations are an important aspect of a commanding general's commitment to their command's mission, personnel, and operational area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Clara Harty)