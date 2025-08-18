DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Hoskins, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, looks over the construction site of the runway expansion on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. Bresnihan toured JBER to see various fuels-related projects and developments, as well as recognize outstanding Airmen in the fuels community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)