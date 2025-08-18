Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Hoskins, Senior Enlisted Leader of the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, looks over the construction site of the runway expansion on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. Bresnihan toured JBER to see various fuels-related projects and developments, as well as recognize outstanding Airmen in the fuels community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9272750
    VIRIN: 250820-F-JV210-5814
    Resolution: 7809x5206
    Size: 18.17 MB
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence
    DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence
    DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence
    DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence
    DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download