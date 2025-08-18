DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kianna McNeil, a member of the 673d Logistic Readiness Squadron, after awarding her a coin for her outstanding work in her career field on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. Bresnihan is responsible for managing fuel systems across the Department of Defense, including the ones on JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)