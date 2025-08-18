DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan, commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kianna McNeil, a member of the 673d Logistic Readiness Squadron, after awarding her a coin for her outstanding work in her career field on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 20, 2025. Bresnihan is responsible for managing fuel systems across the Department of Defense, including the ones on JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)
|08.20.2025
|08.22.2025 15:59
|9272748
|250820-F-JV210-8490
|5993x3995
|9.27 MB
|JBER, ALASKA, US
