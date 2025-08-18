Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dworshak Flooded in Key Step Toward Regional Energy Growth [Image 2 of 3]

    Dworshak Flooded in Key Step Toward Regional Energy Growth

    AHSAHKA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District's Dworshak Dam, is shown where an empty turbine bay, future location of the dam's fourth generating unit, is prepared for assessment during the first flooding of the bay in 50 years. This flooding was part of initial design work to test draft tube bulkheads and assess how the space could be converted into an operating hydropower unit.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dworshak’s “Skeleton Bay” flooded in key step toward regional energy growth

