Dworshak Flooded in Key Step Toward Regional Energy Growth

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District's Dworshak Dam, is shown where a flooded turbine bay, future location of the dam's fourth generating unit, is assessed during the first flooding of the bay in 50 years. This flooding was part of initial design work to test draft tube bulkheads and assess how the space could be converted into an operating hydropower unit.
Dworshak’s “Skeleton Bay” flooded in key step toward regional energy growth
