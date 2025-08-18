Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Forces Space

    Wyndee Parker, national security advisor to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D/NY), center, stands with leadership from U.S. Space Command, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Forces – Space, and Space Delta 15 in the heritage room at the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025. Parker visited both the NSDC and Missile Warning Center at Schriever and Peterson Space Force Bases, respectively, to gain insight on U.S. Space Force equities, Airman and Guardian roles, and the current mission sets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9272571
    VIRIN: 250819-X-IF173-1004
    Resolution: 4379x2919
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC
    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWC
    SpOC
    USSPACECOM
    NSDC
    DEL 15
    S4S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download