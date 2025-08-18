NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wyndee Parker, national security advisor to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D/NY), center, stands with leadership from U.S. Space Command, Space Operations Command, U.S. Space Forces – Space, and Space Delta 15 in the heritage room at the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025. Parker visited both the NSDC and Missile Warning Center at Schriever and Peterson Space Force Bases, respectively, to gain insight on U.S. Space Force equities, Airman and Guardian roles, and the current mission sets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)