NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC

Wyndee Parker, national security advisor to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D/NY), signs a heritage wall at the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025. Parker visited both the NSDC and Missile Warning Center at Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, respectively, to gain insight on U.S. Space Force equities, Airman and Guardian roles, and the current mission sets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)