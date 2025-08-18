Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Forces Space

    Wyndee Parker, national security advisor to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D/NY), signs a heritage wall at the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025. Parker visited both the NSDC and Missile Warning Center at Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, respectively, to gain insight on U.S. Space Force equities, Airman and Guardian roles, and the current mission sets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9272570
    VIRIN: 250819-X-IF173-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC
    NSA Parker gains USSF insight at NSDC, MWC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA
    SpOC
    USSPACECOM
    DEL 15
    S4S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download