DOCTOR COMMISSIONS INTO US NAVY MEDICAL CORPS

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Cintron 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    BOSTON (August 12, 2025) – Dr. Basmah Jalil, center, from Karachi, Pakistan, her husband, second from right, and officer recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England pose for a photo after her commissioning into the United States Navy Medical Corps at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Headquarters in Boston. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Cintron)

    From a Pakistani Medical School to the Fleet: One Rheumatologist’s Journey to Naval Service

    NAVY MEDICINE
    MEDICAL CORPS
    NAVY DOCTOR

