DOCTOR COMMISSIONS INTO US NAVY MEDICAL CORPS

BOSTON (August 12, 2025) – Dr. Basmah Jalil, left, from Karachi, Pakistan, and her husband pose for a photo after her commissioning into the United States Navy Medical Corps at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Headquarters in Boston. NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Cintron)
From a Pakistani Medical School to the Fleet: One Rheumatologist’s Journey to Naval Service
